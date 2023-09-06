Man's body found in restrooms near Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of an unresponsive adult male in the restrooms near the base of Stearns Wharf.

It happened Wednesday at 11:47 a.m. When first responders arrived they conducted lifesaving medical aid, and Narcan was administered in an attempt to revive the man. He was declared dead on scene.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner responded to investigate.

The name of the decedent is not being released pending notification to next of kin. No foul play is suspected at this time.