Man's body found in restrooms near Stearns Wharf

Two men were stabbed in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday according to Santa Barbara City Police.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:56:19-04

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of an unresponsive adult male in the restrooms near the base of Stearns Wharf.

It happened Wednesday at 11:47 a.m. When first responders arrived they conducted lifesaving medical aid, and Narcan was administered in an attempt to revive the man. He was declared dead on scene.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner responded to investigate.

The name of the decedent is not being released pending notification to next of kin. No foul play is suspected at this time.

