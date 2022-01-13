Man's body found on beach in Pismo Beach

A death investigation is underway in Pismo Beach after a man’s body was found on the beach.

Pismo Beach police say they received a call reporting the discovery around 11:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene and say there was no identification found on the man and add that there were no obvious signs of foul play. They say it appears he was in the water for an extended period of time.

His cause and manner of death are under investigation.

An autopsy will also be performed as investigators work to identify the body and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call (805) 773-2208.