Manual recount of ballots cast in the General Election for the office of Board of Supervisors, District 2

There will be a manual recount of the ballots cast during the November 8th, 2022 General Election for the office of Board of Supervisors, District 2.

The recount will take place at the request of Darcia Stebbens on behalf of candidate Bruce Jones and under the supervision of the County Elections Official, Elaina Cano.

The recount process will be done publicly. It will take place on Monday, December 19th, from 10am to 4:30pm at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center.

Each following day, the recount process will start at 9:00am and end at 4:15pm, Monday through Friday, until the process is completed or terminated.

The opportunity to inspect material involved with the recount will be provided to the requester during the recount process if it is consistent with guidelines established by the elections official. However, the requestor will be responsible for the costs associated with collecting and providing relevant materials for examination, as well as preparing and conducting the manual recount.

In a press release Saturday, Elaina Cano said, "Ms. Stebbens must, before the recount is commenced and at the beginning of each day following, deposit with my office a sum I will determine to cover the costs of the recount for that day. She must pay the advance deposit using cash, cashier’s check or money order. If the advance deposit is not paid each day prior to the commencement of the recount, I will terminate the recount."

The advance deposit needed before the recount begins is $16,995. The total cost for the manual recount is estimated to be $80,262.