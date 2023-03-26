Many animals up for adoption at San Luis Obispo Co. Animal Services

Many animals are currently up for adoption at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services.

Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson says storms this year seem to have slowed the number of people coming into the shelter looking for adoptable animals.

He says the shelter has had many animals coming in lately, including lots of puppies.

All available animals can be found on the county’s website.

Anderson says following the January 9 storm, there was a bump in the number of livestock issues due to either opened gates or downed fences, but he says since then, they have not necessarily seen a direct impact from the storms and animals coming into the shelter.

For more information on adoption or checking out the available animals, click here.