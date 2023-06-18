Watch Now
Many restaurants are fully booked this weekend in San Luis Obispo and even in the surrounding areas

Businesses in San Luis Obispo and Surrounding Area see impact from Graduation, Father's Day
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jun 17, 2023
With Cal Poly graduation, Father’s Day, and the sunny weather, many people are choosing to spend this weekend in San Luis Obispo.

Every year Cal Poly graduation brings thousands of people to San Luis Obispo and this year is no different.

Many families of Cal Poly graduates begin planning their celebrations way in advance.

“Nine months ahead of time,” Patrick Hildebrand, father of a Cal Poly graduate, said.

“We started booking in November and October,” Rob Fregulia, another Cal Poly dad, said.

Local businesses were busy.

The general manager at Vespera Resort in Pismo Beach says they book for graduation weekend 50 weeks in advance.

“Demand for the weekend started back in March and April and at one point we were sold out like 60 days ago,” David Morneau, General Manager at Vespera Resort, said.

Morneau says they are busier than last year.

“After Covid people are getting it back to normal and graduation is in full attendance,” Morneau said.

San Luis Obispo police advise drivers to be patient on the roads as many visitors will be in town.

