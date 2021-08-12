Many Santa Maria-area students return to the classroom

Many students in Santa Maria are heading back to the classroom Thursday.

Classes are beginning at both the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District.

SMJUHSD students had a slow and phased-in return to in-person learning near the end of the last school year, but nearly all students and teachers are expected to begin this school year in person.

Santa Maria Bonita says as of late Wednesday, 1,669 kindergartners were enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, which is up from the previous two years.

Masks are required inside.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all teachers will soon need to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

A vaccination mandate for eligible students is not in place.

Orcutt Union returns on Friday.

