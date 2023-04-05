Watch Now
Many wildflowers along the Central Coast

Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 05, 2023
We are in the third week of spring, and there are plenty of wildflowers visible along the Central Coast.

If you travel east along Highway 58 past Santa Margarita and turn left on Shell Creek Road, you'll find fields of blooming flowers.

From baby blue eyes and yellow goldfields to white-tipped tidy tips, there is a lot of beauty to see.

And of course, there are several other areas along the Central Coast where you can find wildflowers.

Please remember to view wildflowers responsibly. Do not step on them, or trespass on private property to view the flowers.

