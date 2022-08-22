Marble sculpture will get base improvements in Atascadero

A marble sculpture that stands in Atascadero's Sunken Gardens Park is up for improvements, city officials said Monday.

The sculpture, created by Italian artist Aristide Petrille and presented at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, stands in the downtown Atascadero park. "Wrestling Bacchantes" was carved from one piece of white marble and depicts three romanticized Roman characters.

E.G. Lewis, the founder of the Colony of Atascadero, purchased the sculpture in 1906 and donated it to Atascadero.

City officials say a local mason will improve the base, currently a concrete slab, using historic materials. The mason will install bricks from the City Hall restoration project and add marble tiles from the original Atascadero Printery.