Marcus King and the Wood Brothers to headline 10th annual Whale Rock Music Festival

Tickets are now on sale
Castoro Cellars
Castoro Cellar announced the lineup for the 10th annual Whale Rock Music &amp; Arts Festival Tuesday.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 16:27:18-04

Grammy-nominated artists Marcus King and the Wood Brothers are set to headline the 10th Annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival in September.

The two-day festival will be held at Castoro Cellars' Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton from Sept. 16-17.

In addition to the headliners, the full lineup includes musical acts whose genre ranges from soul and funk to folk and bluegrass.

The festival also features a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, wine, spirits and food.

Tickets are now available for purchase at the festival's website. Two-day passes are $145 per person while single-day passes are $95. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $10 each. Kids ages four and under can attend for free.

For the past nine years, the Udsen family has donated more than $140,000 of the event proceeds to local, educational-based non-profit organizations. This year's proceeds will once again be gifted to the Templeton Instrumental Music Booster Association.

Click here for more information about the festival.

