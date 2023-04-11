Marcus King and the Wood Brothers to headline 10th annual Whale Rock Music Festival

Grammy-nominated artists Marcus King and the Wood Brothers are set to headline the 10th Annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival in September.

The two-day festival will be held at Castoro Cellars' Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton from Sept. 16-17.

In addition to the headliners, the full lineup includes musical acts whose genre ranges from soul and funk to folk and bluegrass.

The festival also features a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, wine, spirits and food.

Tickets are now available for purchase at the festival's website. Two-day passes are $145 per person while single-day passes are $95. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $10 each. Kids ages four and under can attend for free.

For the past nine years, the Udsen family has donated more than $140,000 of the event proceeds to local, educational-based non-profit organizations. This year's proceeds will once again be gifted to the Templeton Instrumental Music Booster Association.

Click here for more information about the festival.