Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of the year

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has welcomed its first baby of the year.

The medical center welcomed a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama to his mother, Yomira Morales, and father, Angel Lizama.

Romeo was born at 12:20 a.m., weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Romeo is the Lompoc couple's first child.

"We are excited and blessed to start the New Year with the newest member of our family," said exclaims Yomira.

Nurses at Marian Regional Medical Center's Family Birthing Center presented the family with a gift basket filled with goodies and essentials for their new baby.

Yomira is healthy and recovering in the hospital.

Romeo is receiving care in Marian's 21-bed Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The family is overjoyed and looks forward to taking Romeo home in the coming days.