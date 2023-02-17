Marian Regional receives federal funding for OB/GYN facility

Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Thursday to recognize federal funding the hospital received.

The $1 million in federal funds will establish a permanent home for the hospital’s OB/GYN residency program.

Rep. Carbajal toured the home of the future expanded OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic at Marian Regional.

Hospital officials say the facility will provide prenatal, perinatal, and postpartum services to the Central Coast and help fight the nationwide shortage of OB/GYN physicians.

“OB/GYN residents and doctors are so crucial to the health of our new mothers and families, and the newest members of our community. Despite this, we are facing a shortage of medical professionals in this region to support Central Coast families,” said Rep. Carbajal in a statement.