Marian’s OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic receives $1M

Marian Regional Medical Center has been awarded $1 million in federal funding in support of Marian’s new Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program Clinic according to a press release.

President Biden recently signed more than $22,000,000 in direct federal funding for Central Coast community projects championed by Congressman Salud Carbajal. The $1 million federal funding award for Marian will specifically cover a portion of the costs associated with the medical equipment needs and construction fees for the 8,700-square-foot clinic.

Services provided at the OB/GYN Residency Clinic will include prenatal and postpartum care with on-site access to ancillary services. A significant benefit of the clinic will be the addition of full-time translators in both Spanish and Mixteco languages.

Additional services will include birthing education, postpartum and lactation support, perinatal mood disorder support, early parenting support, nutrition counseling, women's preventive care, and acute and chronic management of gynecologic conditions.

Marian has secured the leased office location for the new OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic and is moving forward with architectural plans, construction, and purchasing capital equipment. Total costs for Marian’s OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic are expected to total more than $3 million. Construction on Marian’s OB/GYN Residency Program Clinic is planned to begin in the spring of 2023.