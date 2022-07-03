Watch Now
Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Elizabeth Ross was surprised with a birthday party and parade to celebrate this milestone.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jul 02, 2022
Community members surprised U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Elizabeth Ross with a parade and party to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Ross was a sergeant who served in San Francisco from 1943 to 1945. During her service, she kept inventory of military equipment and helped with recruitment.

Ross came from a military family with her grandfather serving in the Navy.

To celebrate this milestone birthday, her daughter hosted a celebration in San Luis Obispo.

The non-profit organization Welcome Home Military Heroes also helped organize the event.

Attendees were asked to bring a card to thank her for her service and to honor her birthday.

It was a day that Ross will treasure forever.

"This whole thing is amazing,” said Ross about her party and parade. “I don’t even think that I could express it except that it's so wonderful.”

Elizabeth's husband served in the Merchant Marines and her son served in the navy.

After her duties as a marine, Ross attended college at UC Berkeley supported by the GI bill and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications.

