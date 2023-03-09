Marsh & Higuera intersection closing in anticipation of flooding

Due to anticipated storms and localized flooding, San Luis Obispo city officials say the intersection at Marsh Street and Higuera Street will be preemptively closed to through traffic beginning Thursday at 3 p.m.

This also includes the Highway 101 on-ramp and off-ramp. Officials say the intersection will be closed until further notice.

City officials say they are working diligently to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to minimize the risk of flood damage. However, the city is urging residents and business owners to be prepared for the possibility of flooding and take necessary precautions to protect their property and ensure their safety.

Due to the anticipated storm, officials say excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This includes the San Luis Obispo and Prefumo Creek. As a reminder, do not cross flooded roadways.

City officials say staff and equipment are prepared to mobilize as conditions change.