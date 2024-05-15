Mass casualty drill to be held at the SLO County Airport this week

The San Luis Obispo County Airport will be conducting a mass casualty incident drill this Wednesday.

The training complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

The primary objective of the drill is to test and enhance the emergency response capabilities of the airport in the event of a mass casualty incident. There will be several agencies and emergency response teams participating in the drill to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Members of the public may notice an increased presence of first responders on and around the airport. This activity is related to the drill and does not indicate any actual emergency. The public may also notice smoke and fire visible during the drill.

"The safety and security of our passengers, employees, and the surrounding region are of paramount importance to SLO County Airport," states Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. "Conducting drills such as this allows us to continually evaluate and improve our emergency response procedures to ensure that we are well-prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances."