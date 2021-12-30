Massive light poles installed at Solvang theater

Four months have passed since construction kicked off at the Solvang Theaterfest.

On Thursday morning, construction crews completed a crucial step in the ongoing renovations: they installed light poles.

Six new poles were lifted by crane into the same spots where the old wood utility poles had stood for 47 years.

The new poles are steel columns. Each weighs 15,000 lbs. and stands over 50 ft. above the theater, organizers said.

The new light poles will provide a safer and more structurally sound lighting system for lighting technicians to use during shows.

Scott Coe, Executive Director of Solvang Theater, was optimistic about the project coming together.

"We've really seen a lot happening in the first few months, but these columns going up will be the support for the lighting," Coe told KSBY. "It's really exciting to see this, and the next thing—to build a wall—will be even more exciting."

Building the wall is the next step in the renovations. It will help with the theater's acoustics.