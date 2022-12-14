Matching gift challenge doubles donations to SLO Food Bank in December

Now, through Dec. 31, donations made to the SLO Food Bank here are being matched up to $70,000 by a group of dedicated donors through the Hope for the Holidays Matching Gift Challenge.

Members and Contractors of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 639, The Balay Ko Foundation, and other anonymous Hunger Heroes came together to offer this matching gift challenge to the community and encourage donors to take action to support the SLO Food Bank.

2022 marked another unprecedented year for the SLO Food Bank, marked by historic inflation of food, fuel, and other commodities resulting in increased demand for hunger relief programs and services. However, due to the support of the local community, the SLO Food Bank and its hunger relief network continue to stand strong for SLO County’s most vulnerable neighbors to provide them with nutritious food and dignity.

To continue its mission to work with its network of community partners to alleviate hunger and build a healthier community in San Luis Obispo County, the SLO Food Bank is setting its sights on raising $140,000 by the end of 2022.

The SLO Food Bank is currently providing nutritious food to over 31,000 SLO County residents each month. Funds from this matching campaign will support the SLO Food Bank’s efforts to provide enhanced health and hope to neighbors in need during the holiday season and into the new year.

To visit the donation page for the matching gift challenge, click here.