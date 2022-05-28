Maximum enforcement underway as Memorial Day travel rebounds

Record-breaking gas prices don't seem to be putting a damper on vacation plans. Memorial Day travel is in full swing on the Central Coast.

The California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement period started at 6 p.m., Friday, and runs through the end of the night on Monday.

AAA predicts that five million people will hit the road in California over the Memorial Day weekend, despite record-high gas prices.

CHP is in maximum enforcement mode as millions hit the road.

Last year, 35 people died in crashes across California during the enforcement period. Officers arrested 979 people for driving under the influence during that same 78 hour period.

This year, there's a renewed focus on seatbelt safety. The CHP says that 2/3 of people who died in crashes last year weren't wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities are now working to ensure safe travel as the country honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nationwide, AAA predicts that nearly 40 million people will travel 50 miles or more-- up 8.3 percent from last year.

AAA says that this year's numbers are on par with memorial day travel in 2017.

