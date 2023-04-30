May art series at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center

Four art series for teens in grades seven through 12 are being hosted in May by the city of Santa Maria’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center art studio.

Teens are invited to create works of art for their mother figures during the "Amayzing Art" series, occurring each Wednesday in May, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Each Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., fans of the Star Wars anthology are invited to create cosmic craft projects related to the epic space opera. Pre-registration is required for both series at the City of Santa Maria Recreations and Parks Department website.

Additionally, a free drop-in series named Thrifty Thursdays will focus on using upcycled materials for creative expression. Teens are invited to use the fully-stocked art studio to bring their imagination to life during the Freestyle Fridays drop-in series.

Pre-registration is not required for either series occurring Thursdays and Fridays, respectively, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through the end of the summer break.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is a safe and supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include an arcade, an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, a fitness center, a movie room, musical instruments, and a photo booth.

It is also the hub for many popular programs, including Girls Night In, Teen Treks, Teen Trails, the Great Mystery Series, and leadership clubs, such as Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club.

Membership is free for teens ages 12 through 18 and attending grades seven through 12.

The McClelland Street Market, located within the Youth Center, offers a variety of hot and pre-packaged foods for purchase.