Me and Z’s in Arroyo Grande offers a free taco to anyone fully vaccinated

Me and Z's in Arroyo Grande wants to congratulate those who have received a vaccine.

Owner Zenaida Stevens said anyone with proof of receiving the vaccine, whether it be the vaccination record card or selfie getting the shot, can get a complementary taco.

Stevens is offering outdoor and indoor seating for those wanting to enjoy their taco on site.

This is a one time offer good until California reopens on June 15, according to Stevens.

Me and Z's has been open since 2008 and is known for their seafood selection, chili rellenos, carne asada burritos and tamales.