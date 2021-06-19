Me and Z's restaurant holding fundraiser to send local baseball team to championship game

Me and Z's restaurant in Arroyo Grande is holding a fundraiser to help send the Arroyo Grande Blues Navy 12 and under baseball team to their championship game.

The Blues will compete in the San Diego World Series against teams across the state, but they need help raising funds to get their whole team to the game.

The club team has been playing together for over a year and by winning multiple tournaments they were invited to an Extreme Diamond Sports World Series.

Before they leave, the team needs to raise funds for their travel. Including gas, food and hotel accommodations.

When a team member approached the restaurant owner of Me and Z's in Arroyo Grande asking for a $500 donation towards the team's banner that will feature all of their sponsors, she said she could offer them something more.

Owner Zenaida Stevens recalled helping a baseball team in 2018 make it to their world series by opening her restaurant and giving them 100% of her proceeds that day. Stevens told the team she wants to try and do the same for them.

On Monday, June 21, Me and Z's will open on a day that the restaurant is usually closed and donate all of their proceeds made that day to the team.

"It's really expensive to do all of this and we really humbly ask for the money to help us get over there," said first baseman, Jacob Kreowske.

Tickets for a meal cost $20 and can be purchased ahead of time by venmo @ag-bullsbaseball. The Me and Z's meal includes two tacos, rice and beans, chips and salsa, and a fountain drink. Guests are welcome to dine-in on Monday or get take-out. If you are not interested in a meal the organization says any form of a donation to their venmo is appreciated.

"They love baseball so much, so this was a really big deal for them to be invited to this tournament," said parent, Cindy Johnson. "We hope they do well but we are most excited about them being together working as a team, fundraising as a team, and also helping out a local business."

Organizers hope to raise around $10,000 to help with travel expenses. The 12 and under team will be helping to bus tables during the fundraiser from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Blues will be representing the Central Coast while playing against 172 teams from July 5 - 11.