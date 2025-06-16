Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary is moving back to New York but will still offer services

Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary, located in Creston off of Highway 229, is packing its bags and heading to New York this July.

The founder of the nonprofit, Charlotte Meade, says the cost of maintaining a nonprofit organization in California is too high. She says she can better help the animals she's taking care of back in her home state, where she started it all.

“I'm hoping to have time to be able to help California dogs more, meaning funding the spay-neuter clinics," Meade said. "Everything that we've put all of our energy into is going to remain here as a dog rescue."

Since making the move to California 13 years ago, she's housed up to 110 canines on the property, focusing on the sick and old. Now the 40 that remain will travel with her 3,000 miles to settle on an 8-acre property.



Meade says she’s passing the torch and has sold the property to Haven for Hope, another nonprofit taking in younger canines.



Meade says California has problems when it comes to aiding dogs.



“Just way too many animals," the founder said. "Heartbreakingly huge issues.”



The Fourth of July is the target move-out date. The rescue will still be offering the same services, which involve rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming, particularly senior and special needs dogs.

All contact information remains the same for the Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary. Charlotte Meade can be contacted at (805) 239-4004 and 4dots@att.net.