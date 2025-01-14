Meathead Movers collects donations for people affected by SoCal wildfires

As wildfires continue to rage in Southern California, community members on the Central Coast are showing their support for victims and evacuees.

California-based moving company Meathead Movers is hosting a donation drive to help those affected by fires in Los Angeles County.

The company is calling on the community to donate essential supplies to Operation USA— an international disaster relief organization whose current focus is distributing disaster kits to the victims of the fires.

Since Friday, people have been dropping off supplies, including toothbrushes, shampoo, and bottled water.

"I'm grateful for the community we have in SLO. I mean, the county is amazing. I've seen people come from Cambria just to give us supplies, so just the turnout is just awesome," Michael Mathiesen, the operations manager at Meathead Movers, told KSBY. "It's great to see our community come together for what we need to do."

Donations will be accepted through Friday at several different locations in San Luis Obispo County, including Herman Story Wines in Paso Robles, the Cal Poly campus, and Meathead Movers on 3600 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.