Meathead Movers launches #FillThoseTrucks diaper drive in SLO County

Meathead Movers is partnering with Pregnancy and Parent support of San Luis Obispo County to launch a diaper drive to help families affected by a local supply shortage.

The three-day Fill Those Trucks drive will take place June 23 through June 25, with donation events held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Collection sites include Walmart in Paso Robles on June 23, Walmart in Arroyo Grande on June 24, and Target in San Luis Obispo on June 25.

Organizers are requesting donations of diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6, as well as unscented baby wipes. Organizers say the effort follows a recent drop in federal funding that left shelves at San Luis Obispo County’s only diaper bank nearly empty.

The shortage has impacted many local families who rely on diapers as a basic necessity. According to event organizers, the need is especially urgent for working parents and those seeking childcare, as many daycare centers require families to provide their own diapers.

Donations will also be accepted at Meathead Movers headquarters, located at 3600 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, through July 10.

