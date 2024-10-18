Meathead Movers to host donation drives for hurricane victims

This weekend, San Luis Obispo-based moving company Meathead Movers is partnering with non-profit organization Convoy of Hope to host a donation drive for victims of the recent hurricanes.

Organizers say community members can donate items on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Meathead Movers lobby on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

There will also be a Meathead Movers truck parked at Walmart in Paso Robles from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the company.

Convoy of Hope officials say the following items can be donated if they are unopened and in their original packaging:



All-purpose comb

Regular-sized bar of soap

Hand towel

Regular-sized stick deodorant

3 oz. travel size shampoo

Toothbrush

Regular-sized toothpaste

24 Pack of size 2 or size 5 diapers

6-10 oz. baby lotion

4-6 oz. diaper cream

70-100 count package of baby wipes

6-10 oz. baby shampoo

Baby washcloth

Meathead Movers says the items will given to Convoy of Hope, which will then transport them to survivors of the hurricanes.

"These hygiene kits Meathead Movers are so generously collecting will go a long way toward giving hurricane survivors some comfort during a very difficult time," said Ethan Forhetz, the Vice President of Public Engagement at Convoy of Hope, in a press release.

Details on this donation drive and others around the state can be found on the Meathead Movers website.