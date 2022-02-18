Meditation app available for free to Santa Barbara County community

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness announced that a mindfulness app will be available to to community members at no cost.

The app, called "Headspace", was one of the first meditation apps developed and offers users training in mindfulness. It has 70 million users spread across 190 countries.

The Department of Behavioral Wellness says that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on many people's mental health, including in the local community.

A spokesperson for the department says that the app can offer stress relief and help for exercise, sleep and focus.

Community members can sign up for the app at no cost online.