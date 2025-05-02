Meet Buddy, our Pet of The Week, who after some bad luck is back in the shelter

Every week, we feature an available pet from area animal shelters. This week it is 4 and a half-year-old chihuahua Buddy's turn in the spotlight!

At just 12 pounds, he is a little dog but he has a big personality!

He was adopted back in 2023, but unfortunately, is back at Woods Humane Society after his owner's health declined.

He loves to play, cuddle, and go on adventures.

Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet pup.

Click here for full information on him or the other available animals!