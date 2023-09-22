Meet Greensboro, our puppy Pet of the Week!

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce you to Greensboro a 12 week old hound mix puppy and alongside the rest of his litter he is our pet of the week!

This accidental litter of seven puppies was surrendered to woods a few days ago but they have already won the hearts of the team. With all the playtime, extra care and medical attention Woods Humane Society provides to puppies they hope this group finds their forever homes fast.

Over the past weeks woods has taken in many litters of puppies so even if you miss out on this set be sure to head to the shelter to check out the puppy palooza currently in full force. Greensboro and several of his siblings will be available at noon Friday at the woods humane society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on him or any of the other available animals you can visit the Woods Humane Society website.