Meet our Pets of the Week, triple the fun with triple the pets

As we push into the weekend, we have some adorable faces to introduce you to — here are our Pets of the Week!

First up is a dynamic duo from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. Sassy and Jasper are both three years old and share a love for life, people and spending the day playing.

Jasper is a black shepherd mix and Sassy is a boxer, she has been waiting nearly six months to find a home and hopes to be adopted soon.

While these two would get along great in any active household, they do not need to be adopted together. To make an appointment to meet these two, call (805) 781-4400.

Turning our attention to the kittens of Woods Humane Society, this is Wing! He is just 10 weeks old and is a sweet, curious ball of energy. He, along with all of the other kittens at Woods, is altered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

There are lots of kittens at Woods right now and with many more expected, they are throwing a kitten shower.

Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., the San Luis Obispo location will offer information on kitten fostering, bottle feeding demonstrations and more.

For details on adopting, check out this link!