Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meet Ronnie and Timmy, a bonded pair of cats and our Pets of the Week

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week we have a double feature, meet Ronnie and Timmy!
Posted

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week we have a double feature, meet Ronnie and Timmy!

This bonded pair was brought into the shelter by a volunteer and are looking for a home to call their home, together.

They are both just over a year old and are thought to be siblings.

They are easy going and as long as they are together, they are happy. The Woods team call them a pair of nappers, snackers, and seekers of sunshine.

They are available Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

More information on Ronnie can be found here!

More information on Timmy can be found here!

It is a great time to adopt too, all adoptions are just $70 through March 17th for the St. Petrick's day promotion plus all bonded pairs are BOGO through the weekend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg