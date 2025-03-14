Meet Ronnie and Timmy, a bonded pair of cats and our Pets of the Week

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week we have a double feature, meet Ronnie and Timmy!

This bonded pair was brought into the shelter by a volunteer and are looking for a home to call their home, together.

They are both just over a year old and are thought to be siblings.

They are easy going and as long as they are together, they are happy. The Woods team call them a pair of nappers, snackers, and seekers of sunshine.

They are available Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

More information on Ronnie can be found here!

More information on Timmy can be found here!

It is a great time to adopt too, all adoptions are just $70 through March 17th for the St. Petrick's day promotion plus all bonded pairs are BOGO through the weekend!