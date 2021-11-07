Meet the animals of the Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary

For some, the month of November is tied to the idea of turkeys in one way or another. The Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande celebrates these birds, and is inviting locals to do the same.

On the first Saturday of every month through December, the sanctuary is hosting its "Celebrate Turkeys" event where attendees can learn about the rescued animals. The event allows visitors to see the animals up close, including goats, miniature horses, sheep, a potbelly pig, miniature donkeys, chickens, ducks, turkeys, and peafowl.

“Turkeys are so amazing, they are very intelligent, they are sensitive, they are inquisitive, they are curious and funny,” said Diane Dieterich, executive director of Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary. “They have their favorite people, they come running to greet us, and they are very sensitive animals.

Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going towards supporting the animals. The events will take place at the sanctuary from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with all animals in their corrals for safety.

The sanctuary says all tickets must be purchased in advance. Those interested can purchase tickets here. The sanctuary's address will be given out once tickets are purchased to avoid unwanted animals being abandoned at the farm.