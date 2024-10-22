Meet the candidates: 24th Congressional District

District 24 spans from Ventura in the south to Cayucos in the north.

Democrat Salud Carbajal is the incumbent, being challenged by Republican Thomas Cole.

I spoke with both candidates to find out what they want voters to know about their platforms.

"I am accessible. I've had 9 town hall meetings, and I am fighting for them and will continue to fight for them and to lower costs that they are facing each and every day," said Carbajal. "Whether it is housing, health care, childcare, all of those issues that are affecting their daily quality of life."

Carbajal says he is proud of the work he and his team have done so far, and hopes to continue it. Adding that he will continue to work on passing legislation to address climate change, protect women's reproductive rights, and address the costs of housing and childcare.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that has brought in over $1 billion to the Central Coast to address our infrastructure and to improve people's quality of life," said Carbajal. "Creating over 13 thousand jobs."

Cole says he’s focused on three main issues:

"We're just peace, parents and borders," said Cole. "So, that means peace, no proxy wars, parents which is we're talking about parents rights, the rights of parents to have information on their children. And then borders is the third issue. And of course, this is exploding, everyone is upset about the borders."

Cole says he feels strongly that parents are involved and in control of their kid's education.

He adds that he is a "peace Republican," and doesn't support U.S. participation in other countries' wars.

"We're trying to bring this back to American first without being anti-world," said Cole. "We're just saying we can't support the world. And we as a welfare state, we can't have open borders."

If you are interested in reading more about their campaigns, click the links below:

Thomas Cole: https://www.thomascoleforcongress.com

Salud Carbajal: https://www.saludcarbajal.com/contact