Meet the candidates for State Senate - District 17

Two candidates are on the ballot for State Senate District 17: the Democratic candidate, incumbent Senator Laird and the Republican candidate, Tony Virrueta.

Senator Laird possesses a strong political background having held various roles from city council member to state senator.

“It allows me to work on big problems with a skill level and relationships that really addresses them and solves them,” Laird said.

Virrueta is a veteran with community service experience.

“From my military experience I have the leadership ability to work with anybody and everybody,” Virrueta said.

Each of the candidates’ platforms focuses on three key areas.



Sen. John Laird Tony Virrueta Climate Change Inflation Education Education Economy Crime

Laird shared an example of how he plans to take action on the community’s behalf.

“Two years ago, there was a hospital going under in the district and they were going to lay off 600 people and close the hospital. I did a bill in 19 days. We raised $60 million and that hospital is open now and functioning and serving people,” Laird said. “That’s why I’m here is to two things like that.”

Virrueta shared his plan of action for addressing the key issues in his platform.

“When it comes to inflation, it’s not going to be an overnight fix. Let’s start chipping away at it, lowering these taxes. Secondly, when it comes to education, let’s find more affordable housing for these teachers. And then crime, I’m all about making tougher laws on crime. If you commit a crime, you get incarcerated," Virrueta said.

