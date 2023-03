Families are invited to meet the Easter bunny in the downtown Paso Robles City Park area on Saturday, April 1.

Those interested can meet at the City Park at 12th and Spring Streets.

Bring your own camera and come take a picture with the Easter bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association office at 805-238-4103.