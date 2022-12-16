Meet the Grinch photo event in Morro Bay tonight

Families in the Morro Bay area are invited to a meet the Grinch photo event tonight at the Morro Bay Veteran's Hall on Surf St. from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be free hot chocolate and cookies, and a snow machine for children.

This is a fundraiser event hosted by the Morro Bay Peace Officers Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer neighborhoods for the community.

A $20 donation per family will be asked for before entering the facility. Proceeds collected will be used to benefit and support our community organizations, youth sports, schools, and charities.

Event organizers advise attendees to bring their own cameras for photos with the Grinch.