"Meet the Machines" gives kids an up-close look at safety vehicles

Local families had the chance to “Meet the Machines” Saturday in Arroyo Grande.

“Meet the Machines” is a family-friendly event that educates children about safety vehicles used by law enforcement. Kids got a hands-on opportunity to see, touch, and explore vehicles that protect, build, and serve our community.

"(It’s) just a great opportunity to have the kids touch a truck and just see all the cool machines that help this world," said Andy Spear of Nipomo.

It was the second annual “Meet the Machines” held at the Soto Sports Complex parking lot.