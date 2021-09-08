Watch
Meeting to discuss iconic Morro Bay Power Plant stacks happening Wednesday

Erin Fe
The power plant was built in the 1950's.
Exhaust stacks
Posted at 6:59 AM, Sep 08, 2021
Community members are invited to take part in a forum to discuss the future of the Morro Bay Power Plant.

Vistra, the company that owns the Morro Bay Power Plant and stacks, is planning to redevelop their property.

Presenters include representatives from Vistra Corporation, the Department of Toxic Substances Control, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and Morro Bay City Staff. Mayor John Heading and Councilmember Addis, the two members of the Morro Bay Power Plant subcommittee, will provide opening and closing remarks.

The forum takes place Wednesday from 6 - 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link can be found here.

To find out more about what will happen during the forum, visit this website.

