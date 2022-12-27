Mega Millions worth $565M, sixth largest prize in its history

How about a "mega" big lottery prize to round out your year?

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no one came up with a winner for the game's top prize in Friday night's drawing.

It's now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

This is the sixth-largest prize in mega millions' history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on October 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough, about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, December 27.