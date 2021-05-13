Members of Santa Maria Elementary Education Association rally over contract negotiations

Members of the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association rallied today.

The president of the union says they've been in contract negotiations with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District for the last year and a half.

The union is currently at an impasse with the District.

Articles in their contracts relating to class size, salary, workday and work year remain far from settlement, according to union documents. The president is also calling for a fair contract to be settled now.

The president says they hope to bring in a state-appointed mediator to help both parties come to a mutual agreement.

We reached out to Santa Maria-Bonita School District for a statement, in which they have no comment at this time.