Memorial ceremony in Arroyo Grande honors state officers who died in the line of duty

Law enforcement officers from across the state who have fallen in the line of duty were remembered Thursday.

Friends and family gathered at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande for this year's Police Officer Memorial.

Hosted by the Arroyo Grande Police Department, the community honored the life and legacies of those who died while on the job last year.

"We lost seven officers in the line of duty in the state of california last year. for 2023. and this is our opportunity to just honor their sacrifice to law enforcement profession," said Cmdr. Dave Culver with the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

This ceremony took place during National Police Week which is celebrated annually during the week of May 15th.