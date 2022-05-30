Memorial Day ceremony held at Santa Maria Cemetery

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2521 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Community members placed flags at veterans' grave sites to honor their sacrifice.

The ceremony also included the singing of the National Anthem, a release of doves, wreath-laying, and multiple speakers.

"What separates Memorial Day from most other days is the gathering of community, the gathering of this community and others around those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. The fact that we are here as one community united by a sacred bond to support one another makes this community something special," said Col. Kris Barcomb, Vandenberg Space Force Base Vice Commander.

Some veterans in attendance shared what Memorial Day means to them.

"Some of us got to come home, some didn't. It's really kind of a sad deal that we missed some of our brothers and sisters that we lost during Vietnam and some of the other wars but just greatly appreciate anybody that served our country," said Steve McGehee, Army veteran.

"Memorial Day is a day that I personally take to reflect on sacrifice and what others sacrificed for each other and for the greater good, and I came out here to pay my respects," said Zachary McElearney, Marine Corps veteran.

"Memorial Day is about all of us, all Americans, you know, veterans. Even if you didn't go to war, you served your country honorably and that's credit to all... That's what it means to me," said Mike Rosas, Army veteran.

"It's a chance to honor our heroes, our fallen heroes that served our country and gave us the freedom and fought for the freedoms that we have today," said Ron Stevens, Navy veteran.