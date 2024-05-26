Memorial Day events going on across the Central Coast

If you are looking for something to do to celebrate Memorial Day here on the Central Coast, you're in luck!

We have compiled a list of a few events going on based on the city/town:

San Luis Obispo

The American Legion Post 66 is hosting a Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum Annual Memorial Day Ceremony. This will include a Tri-tip BBQ and a special Exhibit. The ceremony runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pismo Beach

There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony on the Pismo Pier at 11 a.m.

The Cliffs Hotel & Spa will also be hosting Live on the Rocks, a Memorial Day Movie Night ft. Top Gun: Maverick at 1:00 p.m.

Santa Margarita

Ancient Peaks Winery & Santa Margarita Ranch are donating 10% of sales to Vino for Vets event benefiting Honor Flight Central Coast

Atascadero

Atascadero will be hosting its annual 'Honoring Our Heroes' event at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial. This event will begin at 11 a.m.