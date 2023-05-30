Memorial Day in Paso Robles draws crowds from all over the state, even out of the country

Paso Robles is a year-round destination for both locals and tourists.

Businesses in downtown Paso Robles, especially wine cellars, are seeing an upward trend of tourists visiting the area.

Parking spots downtown are hard to come by, especially during holiday weekends, but businesses around Downtown City Park seem to be happy with the crowds.

"We've been crazy busy, but it's been good," SLO Sweets worker Jasmine Wammock said. "It's been good for the businesses. It's good seeing everyone out for the weekend."

The foot traffic was heavy around the candy stores and the lunch spots in the area of the park. Although wine cellars were open for business around the same business hours, they expected foot traffic to pick up later in the day with the late-night crowds.

"I think Paso Robles is one of the drivers of the industry right now," owner of Indigené Cellars Raymond Smith said. "You're starting to see a lot bigger companies making their way in Paso Robles and even the downtown area ... because we've made a standard set here for great wines."

Smith also mentioned that he had visitors from Canada, Europe, and all throughout the United States come into his shop — just this weekend alone.

Visitors from the Bay Area view San Luis Obispo County as a quiet spot for rest and relaxation. Most make Paso Robles their new pit stop after visiting Avila or Pismo beaches.

"We came down for a change of scenery for Memorial Day weekend," Morgan Hill resident Al Putman said. "We did some sightseeing, went to some beaches, and now we're eating ice cream."

"It's dog friendly, we really like that," San Francisco resident Gregg Cummings said. "We've come to do a little bit of wine tasting. We were hoping to come for a little bit of warmth, but didn't quite get it. It's still really nice down here."