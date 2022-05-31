Memorial Day weekend boosts business in Cayucos

Memorial Day weekend signals the unofficial start of summer for many, especially businesses that thrive off of tourism in Cayucos.

"A lot of businesses around here definitely get more business with Memorial Day and everything happening here," said Pablo Arajo, Duckie's Chowder House busser.

Restaurant workers say it was crowded throughout the weekend, with hundreds of customers lining up each day.

"Like around four to five hundred a day," said Arajo.

"There were a lot of people on Saturday and Sunday and It's mellowed down here today (Monday) because I think everybody went home, but it's been quite busy, yes," said Emory Wishon, Schooners Host.

"I would say it was busier this weekend than it has been since the pandemic," said Bruce Bucz, Beach Bums owner.

The significant crowd size surprised business owners.

"It was good this year, a few more people than last year. I was expecting it to be down, but it became a pretty good weekend," said Bucz.

After many difficult months due to the pandemic, businesses are on the rebound.

"It definitely was a challenge, but they got through it and this summer I think we're really going to come back and really regain a lot of our customers," said Wishon.

"I know in Cayucos there were a lot of businesses that were struggling so we really needed this type of boost to the economy," said Bucz.