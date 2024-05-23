Memorial Day Weekend events across the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities Memorial Day Weekend, from Friday, May 24th through Sunday, May 26th.

Multi-Day Events

West Coast Kustoms Crusin' Nationals

May 24th through 26th, Santa Maria Fairpark

It is time for the West coast Kustoms Crusin’ Nationals in Santa Maria! Friday through Sunday, the Santa Maria Fairpark will host model cars from across the country. Friday night will feature the Santa Maria City Cruise. Saturday and Sunday the event moves into the Santa Maria Fairpark for the Model Car Show, Pin Striping Panel Jam and Party plus vendors and live music.

Full details can be found here!

Best of the West Show

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24th through 26th, Historic Santa Margarita Ranch

Get an up close and hands on look at antique trains and transport technology this weekend during the Best of the West Show at the Historic Santa Margarita Ranch. Friday through Sunday gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. take part in demonstrations, train rides, tractor parades, and military salutes.

Full details can be found here!

Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale

Saturday, May 25th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday May 26th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nipomo High School, Olympic Hall

The Central Coast Cactus and Succulent Society is ready for their annual Show and Sale! Friday and Saturday Olympic hall in Nipomo High School will fill with hundreds of cacti and succulents ready for judging alongside plant sales, experts, pottery sales and more. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

113th Portuguese Holy Spirit Society Fiesta 2024

May 25th and 26th Trinity Hall and Downtown San Luis Obispo

Celebrate a portugese tradition from the 13th century this weekend at the 113th annual Portugese Holy Spirt Society Fiesta. Saturday Trinity hall will host a Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by evening festivities and a grand march. Early Sunday morning a parade procession will snake through San Luis Obispo to the Mission where the festival queens will be coronated during mass.

Full details can be found here!

I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25th, 26th and 27th Old Mission Santa Barbara

Starting Saturday, Old Mission Plaza in Santa Barbara will transform into a mosaic of 150 large scale pastel street paintings for the 38th annual I Madonnari Italian street painting festival. Stop by for the paintings, live music and a market on the adjacent Mission Lawn. The free festival will last through Monday night.

Full details can be found here!

Avila Beach Party

May 25th and 26th Noon to 7 p.m. May 27th Noon to 4 p.m. Avila Beach Golf Resort

If you are in the mood for a party this weekend the Avila Beach Golf Course is hosting a free Beach Party! Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 7 p.m. Monday from noon to 4 p.m. Live music, lawn games, vendors and a food market will be set up, ready to celebrate the holiday weekend!

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

May 25th, 26th and 17th, Morro Bay Park

The first of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, May 25th

Cambria Heritage Day 2024

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambria Historical Museum

Connect with Cambria's history this Saturday at Heritage Day 2024! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Cambria Historical Museum will fill with live music, local food and drinks, family friendly activities like rope making and butter churning, local vendors, and while there discover the mining exhibit at the Cambria Historical Museum. Admission is free.

Full details can be found here!

Sheep Shearing Shindig

Noon to 4 p.m. City Farm SLO

It's time for the 3rd annual Sheep Shearing Shindig at City Farm SLO. From noon to 4 p.m. check out live sheep shearing demonstrations, kids games, live music and food trucks plus a celebration of the history and culture of the Navajo Churro Sheep.

Full details can be found here!

Viva La Cerveza Beer and Taco Festival

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Madonna Expo Center

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Madonna Expo Center will host the Viva La Cerveza Beer and Taco festival. Attendees can enjoy unlimited beer tastings, live music, lawn games and access to some of the best taco vendors on the central coast. Tickets are required and the event is open to those 21 and older.

Full details can be found here!

Golden State Classics Car Show

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

For the 16th year Paso Robles Downtown City Park is set to host the Golden State Classics Car Show. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. check out everything from hot rods to exotic sports cars. Plus during the Poker Walk this year collect cards from exhibitors for a chance to win gift certificates and cash prizes.

Full details can be found here!

