Memorial service held for retired San Luis Obispo Co. Sheriff K9s

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service for two retired K9s on Wednesday.

The service was to honor the memory of retired K9s Jacco and Gonzo.

The memorial service took place at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Kansas Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

Mark Souza, a retired deputy K9 handler shared his fondest memory of K9 Gonzo.

"Actually, one of the funniest memories I have of him was we were doing a canine fundraiser. I was in charge of going to get some donation sodas. So I was in my unit with Gonzo. I had cases upon cases of Cokes in the kennel with him, so he was right on top. As we're driving back to San Luis here where I was going to unload him. I kept hearing psh, psh, psh... which he opened...I don't know, 40 of them with his teeth. So that was my funniest favorite memory of him."

Jacco was 13 years old and Gonzo was 14.