Menorah lighting ceremonies on the Central Coast

There are several wonderful events across the Central Coast to celebrate Hanukkah!

If you're in the area, you can join the community in these festive Menorah lighting ceremonies:



Mission Plaza, Downtown San Luis Obispo: Every night until January 5th, come together to light the Menorah in a special ceremony.

Chabad of Paso Robles: On Sunday, join the celebration in Downtown City Park, complete with live music, entertainment, and delicious food.

Morro Bay: On January 1st, the Menorah Lighting at Morro Bay City Park will bring festive joy to the town.

Kenny Nichols / KSBY Rabbi Micah Hyman, left, and City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart at the menorah lighting event in Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

These events are a wonderful way to embrace the season and connect with the community you live in.