Menorah lightings to holiday festivals, here are 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Dec. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 29, plus a few extra!

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting San Luis Obispo

Nightly at 5 p.m. from Wednesday, December 25th through Thursday, January 2nd Mission Plaza San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo's Hanukkah Celebrations will fill Mission Plaza each evening from Wednesday, December 25th through Thursday, January 2nd! The eight nights of the Festival of Lights will feature Hanukkah songs, children's activities, traditional holiday foods, and the Menorah lighting at 5 p.m.

Chanukah Celebration Santa Barbara

Sunday, December 29th 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 901 State Street Santa Barbara

Celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Santa Barbara this Sunday at 901 State Street! From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. enjoy a giant Menorah lighting, Latkas and Doughnuts, Chanukah games, crafts, a bubble show, and live music.

Whip It! A West Coast Swing Jam!

Saturday, December 28th 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nexus Ballroom Studio, San Luis Obispo

Put on those dancing shoes and head to Nexus Ballroom Studio in the San Luis Obispo Public Market Saturday night for the Whip It! A West Coast Swing Jam! From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. intermediate dance lessons kick off with social dancing to follow open to all levels of dancers.

Solvang Julefest

Through January 5th Solvang

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! Through January 5th, events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer! Light and music shows will continue to light up Solvang Park for 10 minutes at the top of each hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nisser adventures, Santa's Village daylight tours and more.

Cambria Christmas Lights and Market

Cambria Pines Lodge, Through December 31st

There is still time and a few tickets left to enjoy the Cambria Christmas Market! Until New Year's Eve, wander around this German-style Christmas market, enjoy food, shopping, and live entertainment, plus over two million Christmas lights! Gates open each evening at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Through December 28th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

There is also still time to check out Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden! Until Saturday the 28th enjoy live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and lots of lights!

from 5-8 p.m.

