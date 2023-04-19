Mental health awareness art exhibit coming to SLO next month

A new art exhibit that raises awareness of mental health is coming to San Luis Obispo next month.

Transitions-Mental Health Association and SLO County Arts Council invite the public to the 2023 Opening Minds art show.

The exhibition takes place on May 5, through May 31, at The Bunker, a new art gallery and Nautical Bean coffee house located at 810 Orcutt Rd in San Luis Obispo. During that time period, the display will be available for viewing every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art show organizers say Opening Minds, was first developed in 1995, and it is a community art show in celebration of living mentally well. The goal of this event is to expand community awareness about mental health and reduce the stigma of mental illness through the power of creative work.

Opening Minds champions the idea that we should not be defined in terms of our illness but by our strengths, gifts, and the contributions we make to society, according to art show organizers.

Since 1949, Mental Health America has led the observance of May as Mental Health Month by reaching millions of people through the media, local events, and screenings.

Transitions-Mental Health Association supports this effort locally by hosting Opening Minds during this time.