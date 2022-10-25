Mesa Creek restoration project begins Wednesday

A project to restore a habitat at Mesa Creek in Santa Barbara begins Wednesday.
Crews will be removing three invasive Ash trees at the Mesa Creek restoration site.
New, native plants will be added to the habitat to improve its functionality.
The project is part of the Las Positas and Modoc Roads Multiuse Path Project’s habitat restoration mitigation plan.
